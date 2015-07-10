Herbalist Beverley Gray explores health and healing with wild plants of the north

Medicinal plants grow wild all around us, We plant them in gardens and health store shelves are filled with them but what are the benefits of wild herbs and how can they be easily incorporated into our everyday lives?

Herbalist and author Beverley Gray presents a journey through the Northern landscape using wild medicine plants of the boreal forest as the teachers of the sacred. Beverley shares her many years of experience gathering wild plants and weeds to use as food and medicines for the body, mind and spirit. She has inspired many to start making their own medicines, natural cosmetics and foods from the plants that grow locally as her way to help bring awareness to the environment, conservation and sustainable usage of natural resources.

Listen Now:

SPEAKER:





Beverley Gray, herbalist, author "The Boreal Herbal: Wild Food and Medicine Plants of the North and A Field Guide to Medicinal Plants of Canada"

HOST: Alaska Public Media, along with Alaska Pacific University

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, July 14, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, July 14, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Friday, May 29, 2015 at Alaska Pacific University

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear onAddressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via e-mail, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE