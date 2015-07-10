Chuck Sassara on Propellers, Politics and People

Chuck Sassara first arrived in Alaska in a VW bus in 1955. He and his wife Ann built a life that encompassed a career in aviation, government and business. Sassara witnessed the beginnings of statehood and the growth of the Alaskan community. His new book is "Chuck Sassara’s Alaska - Propellers, Politics and People." He joins us on the next Talk of Alaska statewide.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Chuck Sassara, longtime Alaska politician and aviator; author, "Chuck Sassara's Alaska - Propellers, Politics and People"

