Chuck Sassara on Propellers, Politics and People

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published July 10, 2015 at 3:30 PM AKDT

Chuck Sassara first arrived in Alaska in a VW bus in 1955. He and his wife Ann built a life that encompassed a career in aviation, government and business. Sassara witnessed the beginnings of statehood and the growth of the Alaskan community. His new book is "Chuck Sassara’s Alaska - Propellers, Politics and People." He joins us on the next Talk of Alaska statewide.

HOST: Lori Townsend

  • Chuck Sassara, longtime Alaska politician and aviator; author, "Chuck Sassara's Alaska - Propellers, Politics and People"

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 14, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
