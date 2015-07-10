Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Little Towns, Big Events

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published July 10, 2015 at 12:30 PM AKDT

For small towns like Seward and Girdwood, events like Mount Marathon and the Forest Fair bring an influx of cash into small communities. Tourism is a major pillar of Alaska's economy, and on the next Alaska Edition, we'll talk about what big events mean to small towns.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer

GUESTS:


  • Kathy Dunn, Alaska Division of Economic Development

  • Tanya Carlson, director of marketing, Alaska Travel Industry Association

  • Carole Tallman, board member, Seward Chamber of Commerce

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, July 10, at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 4 at 6:00 p.m.
