Homefield Advantage: Baseball In The Far North

Beginning in the late 19th century, whalers and gold miners transported the national pastime northward. Alaskans adapted the game to fit a variety of environments and seasons. Join Anchorage historian Katie Ringsmuth, curator of the exhibition “Home Field Advantage: Baseball in the Far North” at the Anchorage Museum, to explore this more rugged brand of baseball.

Alaskans carved diamonds from wilderness, transformed ice and snow into fields, and played ball under the midnight sun. It is through this relationship with Alaska’s landscape that Alaskans made baseball “our” game.

Listen Now:

Katie Ringsmuth, Anchorage historian

HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, July 7, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, July 7, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Thursday, May 21, 2015 at the Anchorage Museum



