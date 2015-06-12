Breastmilk Sharing - What's Safe?
Virtually everyone agrees that the best food for infants is breastmilk. This is true for a variety of reasons such as protecting against infection, improving IQ, and maybe even protecting against obesity. But what can you do if it is not available? Is using a relative’s breastmilk safe? What about a friend’s milk, or even milk obtained over the internet? How to these options compare with human milk banks? We'll address these questions and others on the next Line One program, so why not tune in and learn more?
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Michelle Brenner, IBCLC (International Board Certified Lactation Consultant) Dr. Brenner is a pediatrician and a breastfeeding medicine specialist who serves as the medical director of the The King's Daughter's Milk Bank in Virginia
LINKS:
- American Academy of Pediatrics Policy Statement on Breastfeeding and the Use of Human Milk
- The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters: milk bank website
- CDC - breastfeeding resources
- Human Milk Banking Association
- Milk banks in North America
PARTICIPATE:
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
