Breastmilk Sharing - What's Safe?

Virtually everyone agrees that the best food for infants is breastmilk. This is true for a variety of reasons such as protecting against infection, improving IQ, and maybe even protecting against obesity. But what can you do if it is not available? Is using a relative’s breastmilk safe? What about a friend’s milk, or even milk obtained over the internet? How to these options compare with human milk banks? We'll address these questions and others on the next Line One program, so why not tune in and learn more?

Download Audio

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:

Dr. Michelle Brenner, IBCLC (International Board Certified Lactation Consultant) Dr. Brenner is a pediatrician and a breastfeeding medicine specialist who serves as the medical director of the The King's Daughter's Milk Bank in Virginia

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air)

before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE