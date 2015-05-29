Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Sexual assault safety

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published May 29, 2015 at 5:00 PM AKDT

Alaska's horrendous statistics for sexual assault create a real sense of fear. The numbers tell us women are less safe here than almost anywhere in the country. That needs to change. Until it does, women need information about how to protect themselves. On this edition of Hometown Alaska, we'll have experts who can give you the advice you need, and answer your questions, about this terrifying threat in everyday life.

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

