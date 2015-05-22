Kristen Doogan, co-owner, performer and director of one of Anchorage's most popular improv groups, Scared Scriptless joins Stage Talk today to talk about the history of the company, the nature of Improvisation and just what goes on in the heads of all those improv actors as they "make up" hilarious scenes at the drop of a hat. Scared Scriptless performs this Saturday, 5/23 at the Snow Goose Performing Arts Theatre.



Download Audio:

HOST:



GUESTS:





Kristen Doogan, co-owner, performer and director Scared Scriptless

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 22nd at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)

