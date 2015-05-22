Scared Scriptless
Kristen Doogan, co-owner, performer and director of one of Anchorage's most popular improv groups, Scared Scriptless joins Stage Talk today to talk about the history of the company, the nature of Improvisation and just what goes on in the heads of all those improv actors as they "make up" hilarious scenes at the drop of a hat. Scared Scriptless performs this Saturday, 5/23 at the Snow Goose Performing Arts Theatre.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Kristen Doogan, co-owner, performer and director Scared Scriptless
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 22nd at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Scared Scriptless will be performing at the Snow Goose Performing Arts Theatre May 23rd at 8:00pm
- Acting Up at ACT presents Moonlight Lady at Anchorage Community Theatre May 27-29th.
- Valley Performing Arts presents The Diary of Anne Frank May 8th-31st. Dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett Based upon the book Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl. Curtain is Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.