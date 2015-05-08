VPA's The Diary of Anne Frank
One of the most famous stories of endurance, optimism and life comes to the stage in Valley Performing Arts'production of The Diary of Anne Frank dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and based upon the book Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl. Director Grant Olson and Gabbe Blackwell, who plays Anne Frank, visit Stage Talk this week to tell us about it. The Diary of Anne Frank performs May 8th-31st.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Grant Olson, Director VPA's The Diary of Anne Frank
- Gabbe Blackwell, "Anne Frank" in VPS's The Diary of Anne Frank
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 8th at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
- Valley Performing Arts presents The Diary of Anne Frank May 8th-31st. Dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett Based upon the book Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl. Curtain is Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.
