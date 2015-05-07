Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
A Closer Look: Humpback Delisting

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published May 7, 2015 at 3:10 PM AKDT
Humpback whale. (Credit: NOAA)
Forty-five years after the humpback whales were first listed under the Endangered Species Act, federal scientists say that most humpback populations – including those common in Alaska – are stable and growing. Last month the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommended delisting the humpback whale. In this four-part investigative series, Sitka reporter Rachel Waldholz delves into the Endangered Species Act and what possible delisting could mean for the humpbacks.

Listen now:

REPORTER: Rachel Waldholz, KCAW-Sitka

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 7, 2015 at 1:30 p.m. AKDT

 
