A Closer Look: Humpback Delisting

Forty-five years after the humpback whales were first listed under the Endangered Species Act, federal scientists say that most humpback populations – including those common in Alaska – are stable and growing. Last month the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommended delisting the humpback whale. In this four-part investigative series, Sitka reporter Rachel Waldholz delves into the Endangered Species Act and what possible delisting could mean for the humpbacks.

REPORTER: Rachel Waldholz, KCAW-Sitka

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 7, 2015 at 1:30 p.m. AKDT