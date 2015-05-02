Alaska News Nightly: May 1, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Urban Set Net Ban Proposed

Associated Press, Anchorage

A proposed voter initiative to ban setnets in urban parts of Alaska is making its way toward the ballot, while a lawsuit over its legality continues.

To Plan Port's Future, City Looks To Current Users

Annie Ropeik, KUCB - Unalaska

Unalaska is getting ready to spend tens of millions of dollars to upgrade the aging Port of Dutch Harbor. The hope is to serve bigger ships and more of them.

Walker Restores Sexual Violence Prevention Funding After Senate Cut

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Earlier in the legislative session, a Senate subcommittee slashed all of the state funding for domestic violence and sexual assault prevention programs.

Anchorage Senior Wins National Poetry Out Loud Competition

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

West Anchorage High Senior Maeva Ordaz won the national Poetry Out Loud competition this week in Washington DC.

Memoir Arctic Daughter, Re-released For A New Generation

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Homer resident Jean Aspen has re-released her book Arctic Daughter, three decades after she first wrote about her adventures living off the grid in the Brooks Range.

National Maritime Refuge Considers All Options For Feral Cattle

Associated Press, Anchorage

Federal wildlife managers are still trying to determine the fate of feral cattle that have long gone without caretakers on an uninhabited Alaska island.

APOC Expediting Complaint Against Berkowitz

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Alaska Public Offices Commission is looking into a complaint against an Anchorage mayoral candidate over an improper corporate donation.

AK: Long Distance Alutiiq Boat Restored From Past

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

A group in Kodiak recently completed an Alutiiq boat that was last seen in the mid-19th century. Alutiiq people once used the angyaq to travel over long distances and through rough seas.