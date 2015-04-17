Ionizing Radiation as a Cancer Treatment
The prognosis for many cancers has improved due to many factors including a better understanding of the cancer, earlier detection, and better treatment often with fewer side effects. Ionizing radiation for certain cancers is one of these improved treatments. Today with the help of Dr. Larry Daugherty, radiation oncologist at the Alaska Cancer Treatment Center, we will examine how radiotherapy aids the treatment of cancer; and we will learn about the nonprofit organization Radiating Hope which is working to improve cancer care globally.
Listen Now:
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Larry Daugherty, director of radiation oncology at AK Cancer Treatment Center
LINKS:
- Excellent patient information from the National Cancer Institute on radiation therapy
- Alaska Medical Specialties
- Alaska Cancer Treatment Centers
- Short video by Dr. Daugherty describing TrueBeam technology
- Varian TrueBeam website
- Radiating Hope, a nonprofit working to improve cancer care globally
- 2014 Kilimanjaro climb video that puts Radiating Hope in context
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, April 20, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 20, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
