Divorce without lawyers

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published April 3, 2015 at 5:00 PM AKDT

Divorce puts Alaskans into the legal system to settle their emotional problems the most expensive way possible, with dueling attorneys. Few of us can afford that. We'll talk about splitting up without attorneys. Support exists to mediate the way to a new life, dividing assets and child custody, and resolving your own future rather than turning those decisions over to a judge. 

Listen Now:

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 8, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 8, 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via emailRSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.
Charles Wohlforth
cwohlforth (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Charles
See stories by Charles Wohlforth