'Checking Out' — Dissociative Disorders from A-Z

Until recently, dissociative disorders have not been in the spotlight. Now, Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film “The Crowded Room,” based on the book “The Minds of Billy Milligan,” and the increased focus on the impacts of trauma on the human mind and body, have drawn renewed attention to dissociative behavior. We all dissociate to some degree or another but sometimes self-destructive behaviors like substance abuse, sexual acting out, excessive media consumption, or shopping, become the means we use to remove ourselves from our realities and relieve us temporarily from our suffering. On the next Line One, local therapist, Kimber Olson, LCSW, joins host, Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion about trauma, dissociation, and dissociative disorders.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Kimber Olson, LCSW

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, April 6, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 6, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

