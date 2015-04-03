According to the United Nations, less than 1 percent of the 16.7 million refugees worldwide are given a chance at resettlement in a new home country — the majority ending up in the United States. These displaced people come from areas as different as Somalia, Iraq, Sudan and Myanmar, and for some, their final destination is a strange land called Alaska. Helping them through the challenges of building new lives in a brand new context falls on an understanding and supportive community. On the next Addressing Alaskans, hear preliminary findings of the Alaska Refugee Needs Assessment project, a partnership between the University of Alaska Anchorage psychology department and Catholic Social Services' Refugee Assistance and Immigration Services.

Listen Now:

SPEAKERS:





Rebecca Robinson, assistant professor of psychology, UAA

Jessica Kovarik, director, Refugee Assistance and Immigration Services (Catholic Social Services)

Issa Braman, refugee education employment coordinator, Refugee Assistance and Immigration Services (Catholic Social Services)

Steffanie La Torre, clinical psychology student, UAA

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, April 7, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, April 7, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Friday, March 27, at the University of Alaska Anchorage

HOST: UAA Center for Community Engagement and Learning



