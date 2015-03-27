Trauma — America's Biggest Health Threat?

This week, host Prentiss Pemberton joins one of the world's leading experts on trauma, Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, for a discussion about the mechanisms and areas of the brain that are activated and altered during prolonged or intense exposure to extreme fear or isolation.

In his new Book, "The Body Keeps The Score," Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk beautifully describes the impacts, effects, and treatment for people suffering from the legacy of trauma.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., founder and medical director, Trauma Center, Boston

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 30, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 30, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

