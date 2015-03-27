Trauma — America's Biggest Health Threat?
This week, host Prentiss Pemberton joins one of the world's leading experts on trauma, Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, for a discussion about the mechanisms and areas of the brain that are activated and altered during prolonged or intense exposure to extreme fear or isolation.
In his new Book, "The Body Keeps The Score," Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk beautifully describes the impacts, effects, and treatment for people suffering from the legacy of trauma.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., founder and medical director, Trauma Center, Boston
LINKS:
- Research paper by Dr. Kolk, "The Body Keeps The Score: Memory & the Evolving Psychobiology of Post Traumatic Stress"
- Huffington Post article on domestic violence statistics
- "A Revolutionary Approach to Treating PTSD," New York Times Magazine
- Dr. van der Kolk discusses eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (YouTube)
- "Restoring Joy and Treating PTSD," video from Big Think
- National Center for PTSD
- National Institute of Mental Health website for PTSD
