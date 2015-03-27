TBA's A Midsummer Night's Dream
The King and Queen of the Faeries (aka Wayne Mitchell and Dana Mitchell from TBA Theatre) visit Stage Talk this week to share with us the magic that is William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream currently performing through this weekend at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Dana Mitchell "Titania", TBA's A Midsummer Night's Dream
- Wayne Mitchell "Oberon", TBA's A Midsummer Night's Dream
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 27th at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- TBA Theatreis presenting Shakespeare's classic tale of love and romance, A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium March 20th through the 29th with curtain on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 and Sunday at 3:00.
- Alaska Pacific University's Production Guild is presenting the hilarous farce Drinking Habits by Tom Smith April 3, 4 and 5 in the E. R. Brown Auditorium. Curtain is at 7:00pm on Friday and Saturday and 3:00 on Sunday.
- Walking Shadows Theatre Company presents the west coast premier of Perfect Arrangement by Topher Payne at Out North Theatre March 19th through April 4th with curtain times at 7:00pm.
- UAA Theatre and Dance is presenting New Dances 2015 April 3-12.
- Cyrano's Theatre Company's A Woman by Design and Red Hot Patriot performs Thursdays-Sundays through April 12 with curtain at 7:00pm on Thur-Sat and 3:00 on Sunday.
- Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon Thursdays through Sundays until April 10th-May 10th. Curtain is 7:00pm Thur-Sat and 3:00pm on Sundays.
- The Denali Arts Councilin Talkeetna is presenting The Fatal Flaw (Talkeetna Musical) Friday and Saturday March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4 with curtain at 7:30 for all performances.
- Valley Performing Artsis presenting South Pacific March 20 through April 19. Curtain is at 7:00 Friday and Saturday and 3:00 on Sunday.