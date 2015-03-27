The King and Queen of the Faeries (aka Wayne Mitchell and Dana Mitchell from TBA Theatre) visit Stage Talk this week to share with us the magic that is William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream currently performing through this weekend at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA.

Dana Mitchell "Titania", TBA's A Midsummer Night's Dream

"Titania", TBA's Wayne Mitchell "Oberon", TBA's A Midsummer Night's Dream

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 27th at 2:45 p.m.

