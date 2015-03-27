Alaska's Housing Issue

Only 10 percent percent of the people in Alaska who experience homelessness are chronically homeless. Families and individuals often become homeless because they lost their jobs or the cost of housing is too high. So what can we do about it?

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:





Scott Ciambor, chairperson, Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness

chairperson, Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness Sue Steinacher, NEST shelter in Nome

NEST shelter in Nome Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 31, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE