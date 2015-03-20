Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Epidemiology and screening of colorectal cancer

Alaska Public Media | By Evan Erickson
Published March 20, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Dr. Heidi Baines

This week, Dr. Woodard will be following on the theme of Ken Burns' upcoming documentary, Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies with a show on colorectal cancer epidemiology and screening. Two local experts join the show for a conversation on this health issue at the forefront of the public consciousness.

HOST:  Dr. Thad Woodard

  GUESTS: 

  • Diana Redwood, PhD, MPH, senior epidemiologist, Colorectal Cancer Control Program, Alaska Native Epidemiology Center, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
  • Heidi Baines, MD, family practitioner, medical director for quality integration, Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 23, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, March 23, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

