Epidemiology and screening of colorectal cancer
This week, Dr. Woodard will be following on the theme of Ken Burns' upcoming documentary, Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies with a show on colorectal cancer epidemiology and screening. Two local experts join the show for a conversation on this health issue at the forefront of the public consciousness.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Diana Redwood, PhD, MPH, senior epidemiologist, Colorectal Cancer Control Program, Alaska Native Epidemiology Center, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Heidi Baines, MD, family practitioner, medical director for quality integration, Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center
LINKS:
- Alaska Native Health Tribal Consortium’s Native Epidemiology Center
- Colorectal cancer center
- Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center
- Basic information about colorectal cancer from the CDC
- Meryl Streep PSA on colorectal cancer
