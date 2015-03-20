Cyrano's presents two plays in rep for one actor

The team of Edgecombe and Ware are at it again. This time with two shows for one actor. David Edgecombe (playwright and director) has collaborated with Elizabeth Ware (playwright, actor) to create A Woman by Design, a play about Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter, the pioneer female architect who designed many of the destination structures around the Grand Canyon and is credited with helping develop the Southwest architectural style. And along with Red Hot Patriot, The Kick-ass Wit of Molly Ivins by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel, Ware brings to the stage two exciting and challenging roles. Both plays are in repertory at Cyrano's Theatre Company performing March 19-April 12 with curtain at 7:00 Thursday through Saturday and 3:00 on Sunday.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 13th at 2:45 p.m.

