Cyrano's presents two plays in rep for one actor
The team of Edgecombe and Ware are at it again. This time with two shows for one actor. David Edgecombe (playwright and director) has collaborated with Elizabeth Ware (playwright, actor) to create A Woman by Design, a play about Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter, the pioneer female architect who designed many of the destination structures around the Grand Canyon and is credited with helping develop the Southwest architectural style. And along with Red Hot Patriot, The Kick-ass Wit of Molly Ivins by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel, Ware brings to the stage two exciting and challenging roles. Both plays are in repertory at Cyrano's Theatre Company performing March 19-April 12 with curtain at 7:00 Thursday through Saturday and 3:00 on Sunday.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- David Edgecombe, director/playwright A Woman by Design and Red Hot Patriot at Cyrano's
- Elizabeth Ware, actor/playwright A Woman by Design and Red Hot Patriot at Cyrano's
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 13th at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Cyrano's Theatre Company's A Woman by Design and Red Hot Patriot performs Thursdays-Sundays through April 12 with curtain at 7:00pm on Thur-Sat and 3:00 on Sunday.
- Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting The Trip to Bountiful Thursdays through Sundays until March 22nd. Curtain is 7:00pm Thur-Sat and 3:00pm on Sundays.
- Walking Shadows Theatre Company presents the west coast premier of Perfect Arrangement by Topher Payne at Out North Theatre March 19th through April 4th with curtain times at 7:00pm.
- The Denali Arts Councilin Talkeetna is presenting The Fatal Flaw (Talkeetna Musical) Friday and Saturday March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4 with curtain at 7:30 for all performances.
- Valley Performing Artsis presenting South Pacific March 20 through April 19. Curtain is at 7:00 Friday and Saturday and 3:00 on Sunday.
- TBA Theatreis presenting Shakespeare's classic tale of love and romance, A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium March 20th through the 29th with curtain on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 and Sunday at 3:00.
- The Little Shop of Horrors will be performing at Mad Myrnas February 27th-March 21st.