Anchorage mayoral debate

"When the burdens of the presidency seem unusually heavy, I always remind myself it could be worse. I could be a mayor," President Lyndon Johnson once said.

With Anchorage facing what many are calling lean times ahead, the city's next leader has their work cut out for them. On the next Addressing Alaskans, hear candidates Andrew Halcro, Amy Demboski, Ethan Berkowitz and Dan Coffey make their cases for why they deserve your vote in the April 7 elections, at a debate hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.

Andrew Halcro, Anchorage mayoral candidate

Amy Demboski, Anchorage mayoral candidate

Ethan Berkowitz, Anchorage mayoral candidate

Dan Coffey, Anchorage mayoral candidate

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, March 24, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 24, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Monday, March 23, at the Dena'ina Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



