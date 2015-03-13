Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
UAA challenges

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published March 13, 2015 at 2:13 PM AKDT

Alaska is far below national averages in the number of students who go to college, and yet employers say they lack skilled workers. University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Tom Case and other UAA leaders address the challenges facing a school with lots of shiny new structures but a serious budget gap, and a community that needs more successful graduates.

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:


  • Tom Case, Chancellor, UAA

  • Sam Gingerich, Provost, UAA

  • Bill Spindle, VC for Administrative Services, UAA

Charles Wohlforth
