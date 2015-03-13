UAA challenges

Alaska is far below national averages in the number of students who go to college, and yet employers say they lack skilled workers. University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Tom Case and other UAA leaders address the challenges facing a school with lots of shiny new structures but a serious budget gap, and a community that needs more successful graduates.

Listen Now:

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Tom Case, Chancellor, UAA

Sam Gingerich, Provost, UAA

Bill Spindle, VC for Administrative Services, UAA

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 18, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 18, 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.