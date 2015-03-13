UAA challenges
Alaska is far below national averages in the number of students who go to college, and yet employers say they lack skilled workers. University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Tom Case and other UAA leaders address the challenges facing a school with lots of shiny new structures but a serious budget gap, and a community that needs more successful graduates.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Tom Case, Chancellor, UAA
- Sam Gingerich, Provost, UAA
- Bill Spindle, VC for Administrative Services, UAA
