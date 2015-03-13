Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Dr. Woodard fields your health care questions

Alaska Public Media | By Evan Erickson
Published March 13, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

On the next Line One, we're leaving it to the listeners to tap into Dr. Woodard's expertise on a wide variety of health-related topics. If you have questions about infants, children, or adolescents, immunizations, the social factors contributing to health, improving patient-provider communication, measles, whooping cough, allergy, asthma, or any other issues that may be bothering you why not call during the program or email to lineone@alaskapublic.org  and see what he has to say.

Listen Now:
  HOST:  Dr. Thad Woodard

 

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 16, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, March 16, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
