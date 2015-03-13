Dr. Woodard fields your health care questions
On the next Line One, we're leaving it to the listeners to tap into Dr. Woodard's expertise on a wide variety of health-related topics. If you have questions about infants, children, or adolescents, immunizations, the social factors contributing to health, improving patient-provider communication, measles, whooping cough, allergy, asthma, or any other issues that may be bothering you why not call during the program or email to lineone@alaskapublic.org and see what he has to say.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
- Alaska Center for Pediatrics
- TED talk on how childhood trauma affects health over a lifetime
- The Determinants of Health
- HealthAffairs.org policy brief on patient engagement
- CDC website on measles outbreak
- CDC website on pertussis (whooping cough) outbreak
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 16, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 16, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
