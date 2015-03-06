Medicare for Alaskans
According to the Alaska Commission on Aging, seniors are the fastest growing population and comprise the largest percentage of all ages in Alaska. On the next Line One, Judith Bendersky, program manager for the State of Alaska Medicare Information Office, will provide an overview of Medicare and answer common questions as well as offer the opportunity for listeners to ask their own questions about Medicare.\
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Judith Bendersky, MPH, CHES, gerontologist and program manager of the Alaska DHSS/Senior & Disabilities Services Medicare Information Office
LINKS:
- For answers to Medicare questions call the Alaska Medicare Information Office at:
- 269-3680 (Anchorage) or 1 800-478-6065 (statewide)
- State of Alaska Medicare Information Office website and helpful documents 1 2
- National Medicare website
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 9, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 9, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
