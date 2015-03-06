Autism and the Path to Independence

The Centers for Disease Control estimate that, as of 2014, 1 in every 68 children in the U.S. has some form of autism — a 30 percent increase from 2012. These alarmingly high figures underscore the importance of helping those with special needs to lead fulfilling and productive lives. On the next Addressing Alaskans, author and founder of the Autism Independence Project, Amalia Starr, speaks through her own experiences about the potential for children with autism to achieve independence into adulthood.

Amalia Starr, author, founder of the Autism Independence Project

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, March 10, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 10, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Friday, March 6, at the BP Energy Center

HOST: Stone Soup Group



