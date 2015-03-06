ACT's The Trip to Bountiful

Horton Foote's touching drama of a woman who just wants to go home, The Trip to Bountiful is currently playing at Anchorage Community Theatrethrough March 22nd. Nancy Pearson, who plays Carrie Watts and Tom Lucido, who plays The Sheriff, drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us all about it.

Listen Now:



HOST:



GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 6th at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)

