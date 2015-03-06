ACT's The Trip to Bountiful
Horton Foote's touching drama of a woman who just wants to go home, The Trip to Bountiful is currently playing at Anchorage Community Theatrethrough March 22nd. Nancy Pearson, who plays Carrie Watts and Tom Lucido, who plays The Sheriff, drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us all about it.
Nancy Pearson, "Carrie Watts" ACT's The Trip to Bountiful
- Tom Lucido, "The Sheriff" ACT's The Trip to Bountiful
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 6th at 2:45 p.m.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting The Trip to Bountiful Thursdays through Sundays until March 22nd. Curtain is 7:00pm Thur-Sat and 3:00pm on Sundays.
- Cyrano's Theatre Company's Emotional Creature by Eve Ensler (The Vagina Monologues) runs Thursdays through Sundays until March 8th. Curtain is 7pm Thursday-Saturday and 3pm on Sundays.
- UAA Department of Theatre and Dance presents Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead opening Feb 20th and running Friday-Sundays through March 8th. Curtain is 8pm Friday and Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.
- Valley Performing Artsis presenting Unnecessay Farce by DJ Rotach February 13th- March 1st. They are also holding auditions for The Diary of Anne Frank March 7th 1-4 and March 8th 5-7pm.
- The Little Shop of Horrors will be performing at Mad Myrnas February 27th-March 21st.