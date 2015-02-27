Valley Performing Arts' South Pacific
It's winter and the thoughts of all Alaskans go to visiting the tropics, and Valley Performing Arts is bringing to the stage Rogers and Hammerstein's classic musical South Pacific. But not all is as simple as "washing that man right outta my hair". Listen in to Stage Talk this week to hear Tanya Hegg (Nellie Forbush) and Ed Gilmore (The Professor) engage in a stimulating discussion of some of the deeper aspects of the play. South Pacific runs March 20th-April 19th in Wasilla.
