The State's Operating Budget: Critical Crossroads, Choices, and Opportunities

As Alaska tightens its belt, identifying where cuts should be made requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. On the next Addressing Alaskans, hear the results and recommendations of policy group Commonwealth North's 2015 fiscal report — a critical examination of the sate's operating budget, as well as a call for greater citizen engagement.

Over the years, CWN studies have focused primarily on the revenue side of the state's ledger, working to find innovative solutions to generate increased revenue needed to provide essential services. We have learned along the way it is not enough to just address revenue; instead, a thoughtful approach to rightsizing government is necessary. It's an uncomfortable conversation for many, but critical if Alaska is to ensure choices and opportunity today and into the future.

Listen Now:

Cheryl Frasca, president elect and Fiscal Policy Study Group co-chair, Commonwealth North

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Wednesday, February 25, at the Hilton Anchorage

HOST: Commonwealth North



