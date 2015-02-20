Contraception Effectiveness
According to a New England Journal of Medicine study, approximately half of unintended pregnancies in the United States are due to contraceptive failure. This week on Line One, obstetrics and gynecology expert, Dr. Brooke Winner joins the show to speak about the effectiveness of long-acting reversible contraception.
Brooke Winner, M.D., grew up in Anchorage, attended Stanford University and the University of Washington medical school before moving to St. Louis for training as a gynecologic surgeon at Washington University. Along the way she managed research on and was a top co-author of the study, “Effectiveness of Long-acting Reversible Contraception,” published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Brooke Winner, M.D., assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Washington University School of Medicine
LINKS:
- Dr. Winner's website at Washington University
- Short video from Washington University on the effectiveness of various forms of contraception
- New England Journal of Medicine study, "Effectiveness of Long-acting Reversible Contraception"
- CDC fact page on contraception
- National Cancer Institute: Cancer and Secondhand Smoke
- WebMD link on minimally invasive surgery
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, February 23, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, February 23, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
