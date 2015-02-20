Contraception Effectiveness

According to a New England Journal of Medicine study, approximately half of unintended pregnancies in the United States are due to contraceptive failure. This week on Line One, obstetrics and gynecology expert, Dr. Brooke Winner joins the show to speak about the effectiveness of long-acting reversible contraception.

Brooke Winner, M.D., grew up in Anchorage, attended Stanford University and the University of Washington medical school before moving to St. Louis for training as a gynecologic surgeon at Washington University. Along the way she managed research on and was a top co-author of the study, “Effectiveness of Long-acting Reversible Contraception,” published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.

Brooke Winner, M.D., assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Washington University School of Medicine

