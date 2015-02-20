Closing the gender pay gap: Alaska's path to equality

Closing the gender pay gap will change what it means to be a working woman in Alaska, but it will only happen with community support and participation. Learn about the YWCA Alaska's initiative to take on this inequality and close the gap by 2025.

Hilary Morgan, CEO, YWCA Alaska

CEO, YWCA Alaska Tamiah Liebersbach, coordinator, YWCA Alaska Women's Economic Empowerment Center

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, February 24, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 24, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Thursday, February 19, at Alaska Pacific University

HOST: YWCA Alaska



Audio to be posted following broadcast.