Arctic Council 101 — What's the Big Deal, Anyway?

In many ways, the future of the Arctic is the future of Alaska, and with the U.S. assuming chairmanship of the intergovernmental Arctic Council in April, now is the time to ensure Alaska's voice is heard on the international level. Listen to an overview of what the Arctic Council does and what some of the priorities for the U.S. will be.

Fran Ulmer, U.S. Arctic Research Commission chair, special advisor to State Department on Arctic science and policy

Karen Pletnikoff, community environment and safety manager, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association

community environment and safety manager, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association Craig Fleener, state of Alaska Arctic advisor to the governor

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Wednesday, February 11, at the Dena'ina Center

HOST: Alaska Forum on the Environment



