Where Have All The Whales Gone? The Cook Inlet Beluga Story

With fewer than 350 known individuals left, scientists aren't sure why the critically endangered Cook Inlet belugas are in decline. The National Marine Fisheries service says that with an annual average decline rate of 0.6 percent, the population remains at risk of extinction in the foreseeable future. Hear two biologists familiar with Cook Inlet belugas try to answer the question, "Where have all the whales gone?"

Listen Now:

SPEAKERS:





Jenipher Cate, marine biologist

marine biologist Josh Moffi, aquatic biologist

SLIDES:





PDF of the PowerPoint presentation can be found here

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, February 10, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 10, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Thursday, January 29, at the Anchorage Museum auditorium

HOST: Anchorage Museum



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.