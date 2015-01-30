Autism and Environmental Toxins
A lot of research effort is going into finding the cause of autism. Our next guest, Dr. Irva Hertz-Picciotto of the University of California Davis MIND Institute, an authority on environmental effects on health, will discuss with Dr. Woodard the evidence for a role of environmental chemicals in autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUEST:
- Irva Hertz-Picciotto, PhD, director, MIND Institute Program in Environmental Epidemiology of Autism Neurodevelopment
LINKS:
- Dr Hertz-Picciotto's website
- YouTube video of Dr Hertz-Picciotto discussing environmental associations with autism
- UC Davis MIND Institute
- MIND Institute Resource Center (helpful for parents, professionals and the community)
- CDC website, "Learn the Signs. Act Early," a resource for recognizing early signs of autism
- Autism Speaks (largest autism advocacy group in the U.S.)
- The Collaborative on Health and the Environment (CHE)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, February 2, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, February 2, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
