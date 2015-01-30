Autism and Environmental Toxins

A lot of research effort is going into finding the cause of autism. Our next guest, Dr. Irva Hertz-Picciotto of the University of California Davis MIND Institute, an authority on environmental effects on health, will discuss with Dr. Woodard the evidence for a role of environmental chemicals in autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Listen Now:

HOST: Thad Woodard, MD

GUEST:





Irva Hertz-Picciotto, PhD, director, MIND Institute Program in Environmental Epidemiology of Autism Neurodevelopment



LINKS:



LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, February 2, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, February 2, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.