Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Autism and Environmental Toxins

Alaska Public Media | By Evan Erickson
Published January 30, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKST

A lot of research effort is going into finding the cause of autism. Our next guest, Dr. Irva Hertz-Picciotto of the University of California Davis MIND Institute, an authority on environmental effects on health, will discuss with Dr. Woodard the evidence for a role of environmental chemicals in autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Listen Now:

HOST:  Thad Woodard, MD

GUEST: 


  • Irva Hertz-Picciotto, PhD, director, MIND Institute Program in Environmental Epidemiology of Autism Neurodevelopment

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, February 2, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, February 2, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.
News
Evan Erickson
See stories by Evan Erickson