2015 Statewide Economic Forecast Luncheon

Everywhere you turn, there is plenty of debate on the gravity of the fiscal crisis facing the state. The governor has urged Alaskans not to panic, but pull together to find solutions to multibillion-dollar budget deficits made worse by falling oil prices. Hear three experts present their takes on Alaska's fiscal climate at a luncheon hosted by the World Trade Center Anchorage.

Listen Now:

SPEAKERS:





Larry Persily, federal coordinator of Alaska natural gas transportation projects

federal coordinator of Alaska natural gas transportation projects Greg Wolf, executive director, World Trade Center Anchorage

executive director, World Trade Center Anchorage Marcus Hartley, president and senior economist, Northern Economics

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, February 3, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 3, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Tuesday, January 27, at the Hilton Anchorage

HOST: World Trade Center Anchorage



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

