ACT's Crimes of the Heart
Director Rebecca Casselman and Kimberly Allely who plays "Babe" from Anchorage Community Theatre's presentation of the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Beth Henley, Crimes of the Heart drop by the studio this week to engage in a stimulating conversation about the production currently running until February 8th.
- Rebecca Casselman, Director, ACT's Crimes of the Heart
- Kimberly Allely, "Babe", ACT's Crimes of the Heart
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 30th at 2:45 p.m.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Synesthesia Artist Collective presents the drama, Flowers for Algernon by David Rogers based on the novel by Daniel Keyes opening January 30th and running Thursdays - Sundays until February 15th. Curtain is at 7pm on Thur-Saturdays and 3pm on Sundays. Performances are at the E. R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall on the campus of Alaska Pacific University.
- The UAA Department of Theatre and Dance is holding auditions for William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead on Friday 2/6 at 7pm and Sunday, 2/8 at 2pm in the Harper Studio Theatre on the campus of UAA.
- It's the last weekend to see this engaging tw0-person drama at Cyrano's Theatre Company's as they present The Ice-Breaker by David Rambo performing through February 1st. Curtain is at 7pm on Friday and Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.
- Anchorage Community Theatre's Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley is currently performing Thursdays-Sundays though February 8th. Curtain is at 7pm on Thursday-Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.