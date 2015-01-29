Director Rebecca Casselman and Kimberly Allely who plays "Babe" from Anchorage Community Theatre's presentation of the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Beth Henley, Crimes of the Heart drop by the studio this week to engage in a stimulating conversation about the production currently running until February 8th.

Rebecca Casselman , Director, ACT's Crimes of the Heart

, Director, ACT's Kimberly Allely, "Babe", ACT's Crimes of the Heart

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 30th at 2:45 p.m.

