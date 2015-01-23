Details of Dying

The end of life is not easy to talk about, and that's one reason why it's so confusing and scary to deal with the issues we all face when loved ones die. We'll try to help, as we discuss the practical details of assisting a dying family member, the actual death and arrangements, and the grief that can last a long time.

Listen Now:

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 28, 2015. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 28, 2015. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.