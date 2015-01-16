The Business of News

Alaska has a small media market, but one that covers a huge geographical area. Hear from leaders of three of the state's largest news organizations about the news industry and the challenges and opportunities that Alaska yields for the radio, TV, online and print aspects of journalism — at a talk hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.

Listen Now:

SPEAKERS:



Andy MacLeod, general manager, KTUU (find MacLeod's presentation slides here)

general manager, KTUU (find MacLeod's presentation slides here) Alice Rogoff, owner and publisher, Alaska Dispatch News (find Rogoff's presentation slides here)

owner and publisher, Alaska Dispatch News (find Rogoff's presentation slides here) Steve Lindbeck, president and CEO, Alaska Public Media (find Lindbeck's presentation slides here)

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, January 20, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 20, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Monday, January 12, at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.