Pediatric and Prenatal Genetic Counseling
The ability to identify and sometimes intervene in genetic health problems is growing rapidly. However, the public understanding of genetic disease, genetic testing and the use of information obtained is often quite limited. This program will help listeners understand genetic counseling and what it can offer — particularly in the pediatric and prenatal areas of health care.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUEST:
- Anke Kelly, MS, CGC (Certified Genetic Counselor) with the Alaska Genetics Clinic (pediatric) and for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic (pre-natal counseling)
LINKS:
- Good site with 5 short videos from the University of Chicago explaining medical genetics
- The National Society of Genetic Counseling
- General NIH info on genetic counseling
- Short video on genetic counseling in fetal medicine from Children’s National Medical Center
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 19, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 19, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
