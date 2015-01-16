Pediatric and Prenatal Genetic Counseling

The ability to identify and sometimes intervene in genetic health problems is growing rapidly. However, the public understanding of genetic disease, genetic testing and the use of information obtained is often quite limited. This program will help listeners understand genetic counseling and what it can offer — particularly in the pediatric and prenatal areas of health care.

HOST: Thad Woodard, MD

Anke Kelly, MS, CGC (Certified Genetic Counselor) with the Alaska Genetics Clinic (pediatric) and for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic (pre-natal counseling)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 19, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 19, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

