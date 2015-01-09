Oil prices and the economy
Crashing oil prices have hit Alaska's political establishment like an early frost that halts the growth of a garden. But what will be the impact on the real economy here in Anchorage, where we live? We'll look at how lower oil prices and government spending could affect jobs and housing prices in our neighborhoods. The legendary crash of the '80s started this way -- how do we avoid a repeat?
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Scott Goldsmith, professor emeritus, Institute of Social and Economic Research
- Neal Fried, economist, Alaska Department of Labor
- Bill Popp, president and CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 14, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 14, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.
Audio to be posted following broadcast.