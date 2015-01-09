Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Oil prices and the economy

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published January 9, 2015 at 6:00 PM AKST

Crashing oil prices have hit Alaska's political establishment like an early frost that halts the growth of a garden. But what will be the impact on the real economy here in Anchorage, where we live? We'll look at how lower oil prices and government spending could affect jobs and housing prices in our neighborhoods. The legendary crash of the '80s started this way -- how do we avoid a repeat?

 

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 14, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 14, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Charles Wohlforth
