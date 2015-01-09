Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cyrano's The Ice-Breaker

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 8, 2015 at 9:23 PM AKST

Two of Anchorage's finest actors join together in the two-person play about love and science, David Rambo's The Ice-Breaker, opening at Cyrano's Theatre Company on January 9th and running until February 1st. Join Mark Robokoff and Sarah Baird and they drop by the studio to talk about their latest project.

Listen Now:

Check out more about Cyrano's as well as other performing arts organizations below:

HOST:

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 9th, 2015 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt