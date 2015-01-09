Cyrano's The Ice-Breaker
Two of Anchorage's finest actors join together in the two-person play about love and science, David Rambo's The Ice-Breaker, opening at Cyrano's Theatre Company on January 9th and running until February 1st. Join Mark Robokoff and Sarah Baird and they drop by the studio to talk about their latest project.
HOST:
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 9th, 2015 at 2:45 p.m.
