Assessing the Situation: Alaska's Fiscal Future
A cocktail of plummeting oil prices and declining production on the North Slope means some tough challenges ahead for the state of Alaska. Hear economist Gunnar Knapp review the numbers -- revenue, expenditures and more -- at a talk jointly hosted by UAA's Institute of Social and Economic Research and Alaska Common Ground.
SPEAKERS:
- Gunnar Knapp, director, UAA's Institute of Social and Economic Research (find Knapp's powerpoint presentation here)
- Cliff Groh, chair, Alaska Common Ground (find Groh's powerpoint slides here)
LINKS:
- Fall 2014 Revenue Sources Book, Alaska Department of Revenue
- Archive of Alaska Revenue Sources books
- Fiscal summaries from the Legislative Finance Division
- Oct. 4, 2014 - all day panel on Alaksa's fiscal future hosted by Alaska Common Ground
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, January 13, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 13, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Wednesday, January 7, at UAA's Institute of Social and Economic Research
HOSTS: Alaska Common Ground and UAA's Institute of Social and Economic Research
