Assessing the Situation: Alaska's Fiscal Future

A cocktail of plummeting oil prices and declining production on the North Slope means some tough challenges ahead for the state of Alaska. Hear economist Gunnar Knapp review the numbers -- revenue, expenditures and more -- at a talk jointly hosted by UAA's Institute of Social and Economic Research and Alaska Common Ground.

Listen Now:

SPEAKERS:



LINKS:



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, January 13, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 13, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 7, at UAA's Institute of Social and Economic Research

HOSTS: Alaska Common Ground and UAA's Institute of Social and Economic Research



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.