Grantchester Returns Thursday Nights

Pat Yack
Published January 5, 2015
(Photo courtesy of (C) Des Willie/Lovely Day Productions & ITV for MASTERPIECE)

James Norton (Belle) stars as Sidney Chambers, a young and charismatic vicar who turns amateur investigator when one of his parishioners dies under suspicious circumstances in GRANTCHESTER. Chambers turns to gruff, down-to-earth police inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green, “Reckless”) for help, and the two become crime-solving partners and friends in the hamlet of Grantchester.


  • We are repeating Grantchester on Thursday nights starting January 7, 7:00 p.m.
Pat Yack
