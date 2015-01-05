Grantchester Returns Thursday Nights

James Norton (Belle) stars as Sidney Chambers, a young and charismatic vicar who turns amateur investigator when one of his parishioners dies under suspicious circumstances in GRANTCHESTER. Chambers turns to gruff, down-to-earth police inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green, “Reckless”) for help, and the two become crime-solving partners and friends in the hamlet of Grantchester.





We are repeating Grantchester on Thursday nights starting January 7, 7:00 p.m.