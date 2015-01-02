Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aches, Pains and Aging

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published January 2, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKST

Musculoskeletal pain with aging is common and associated with many disorders. On the next Line One, we'll discuss the general recommendations for prevention and treatment of this common issue. The goal is to help prevent disability with aging.

Listen Now:

 

HOST:  Thad Woodard, MD

GUESTS: 

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 5, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, January 5, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.
News
Monica Gokey
See stories by Monica Gokey