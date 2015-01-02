Aches, Pains and Aging
Musculoskeletal pain with aging is common and associated with many disorders. On the next Line One, we'll discuss the general recommendations for prevention and treatment of this common issue. The goal is to help prevent disability with aging.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUESTS:
- Wally Wilson, PT, United Physical Therapy, Providence Home Health - Anchorage
- Heather Pollard, PA-C, with Dr. Mike Orzechowshi, Alaska Regional
LINKS:
- NIH - reliable information on the effects of aging on the musculoskeletal system
- ExRx.net - a great beginning resource for information on exercises, performance measurement and references on exercise and improving exercise performance
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 5, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 5, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
