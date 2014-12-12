Your Amazing Brain: 'An Owners Guide for Maintenance and Performance'
Ever wonder how we know what we know, and if we really know it at all? What about the question of certainty and the significance of perception? How do fear and anxiety get stuck in our brains and how do we break free of them? Line One host Prentiss Pemberton and Anchorage neuropsychologist, Dr. Paul Craig, tackle these questions and more as they dive into a discussion about the amazing organs we call our brains.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Dr. Paul Craig, Anchorage neuropsychologist
LINKS:
- "Scientific evidence does not support the brain game claims, Stanford scholars say," Stanford news
- "Odds are, it's wrong: Science fails to face the shortcomings of statistics," Science News
- "Is perception about influence?" BrianSimulator.org
- "How to Deal With Chronic Fear and Anxiety," University of Minnesota, Center for Spirituality and Healing
- "Taking on Anxiety and Irrational Fears In Your Life," PsychCentral.com
- "What is CTE? Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy"
- "How Exercise Could Lead to A Better Brain," New York Times, April 2012
- "Why Elders Smile," op-ed by David Brooks, New York Times, December 2014
- http://www.traumaticbraininjury.com
- http://www.academia.edu/229326/The_Certainty_of_Sense-Certainty
- http://www.sportslegacy.org/research/cte/
- http://www.biausa.org/about-brain-injury.htm
- http://www.aarp.org/health/brain-health/
- http://www.webmd.com/diet/features/eat-smart-healthier-brain
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 15, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 15, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
