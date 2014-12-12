Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Your Amazing Brain: 'An Owners Guide for Maintenance and Performance'

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published December 12, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKST

Ever wonder how we know what we know, and if we really know it at all? What about the question of certainty and the significance of perception? How do fear and anxiety get stuck in our brains and how do we break free of them? Line One host Prentiss Pemberton and Anchorage neuropsychologist, Dr. Paul Craig, tackle these questions and more as they dive into a discussion about the amazing organs we call our brains.

HOST:  Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 15, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, December 15, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

