Join Director Don Gomes and Actor Sarah Weaver as they talk about Anchorage Community Theatre putting on a play about a group trying their "bless their little hearts" best to put on a Christmas pageant. The results are almost disasterous. For the poor souls in Jones, Hope and Wootens' Christmas Belles, that is. Tune in to Stage Talk this week to hear details about ACT's latest offering running until December 21st.

Listen now:



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Don Gomes , Director, ACT's Christmas Belles

, Director, ACT's Sarah Weaver, "Twink", ACT's Christmas Belles

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 12th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.