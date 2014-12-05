Disorders of the Foot and Ankle
On the next program we're swan-diving into common problems of the foot and ankle -- think plantar faciitis, bunions and more. The phone lines will be open for listener questions and comments. Line One host Dr. Thad Woodard is joined by Anchorage podiatrist Dr. Ken Swayman.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUESTS:
- Dr. Kenneth Swayman, Ken Swayman, DPM attended the California College of Podiatric Medicine and graduated in 1990 with high honors. He completed his Residency in Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery in Seattle, Washington. Dr. Swayman joined Alaska Podiatry Associates (Alliance Foot & Ankle) in 1993.
LINKS:
- Alaska Podiatry - Dr. Swayman's office in Anchorage
- American Podiatric Medicine Association - patient information website
- NIH website on foot disorders
- Dr. Swayman video on foot orthotics
- Dr. Swayman video on plantar faciitis
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 8, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 8, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
Audio to be posted following broadcast.