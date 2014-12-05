Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Disorders of the Foot and Ankle

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published December 5, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKST
Podiatrist Dr. Kenneth Swayman joins us on the next Line One program on Monday, Dec. 8.
On the next program we're swan-diving into common problems of the foot and ankle -- think plantar faciitis, bunions and more. The phone lines will be open for listener questions and comments. Line One host Dr. Thad Woodard is joined by Anchorage podiatrist Dr. Ken Swayman.

Listen now:

HOST:  Thad Woodard, MD

GUESTS: 


  • Dr. Kenneth SwaymanKen Swayman, DPM attended the California College of Podiatric Medicine and graduated in 1990 with high honors. He completed his Residency in Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery in Seattle, Washington. Dr. Swayman joined Alaska Podiatry Associates (Alliance Foot & Ankle) in 1993.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 8, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, December 8, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

