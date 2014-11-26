Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
VPA's The Story of the Velveteen Rabbit

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 26, 2014 at 1:00 PM AKST

Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage a musical version of the classic tale of a child's favorite toy, The Story of the Velveteen Rabbit from the story by Margery Williams adapted by Anita Larsen with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur opening November 28th and running through December 21st. Actors from the show Sam Allred and Warren Foster come by the studio this week to tell us all about it.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:


  • Sam Allred, Actor, VPA's The Story of the Velveteen Rabbit

  • Warren Foster, Actor, VPA's The Story of the Velveteen Rabbit

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 28th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

