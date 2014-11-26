Antibiotic Resistance
Dr. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1928 and received the Nobel Prize in 1945, along with Dr. Howard Florey and Dr. Ernst Chain, “for the discovery of penicillin and its curative effect in various infectious diseases." In his Noble Prize lecture he warned of the development of antibiotic resistance. On this Line One program, host Dr. Woodard discusses the ominous and growing problem of antibiotic resistance 70 years later. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jay Butler and infectious disease pharmacist Dr. Thaddus Wilkerson join the show.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUESTS:
- Dr. Thaddus Wilkerson, infectious disease pharmacist, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Dr. Jay Butler, senior director, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium; previously an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control
LINKS:
- CDC resource on using antibiotics wisely
- CDC report: Antibiotic resistance threats in the U.S. in 2013
- Alexander Fleming's Nobel Prize lecture, December 11, 1945
- NPR story on a World War I dysentery sample found to have bacteria-resistant penicillin before penicillin was discovered and used as an antibiotic
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 1, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 1, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
