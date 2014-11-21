Cyrano's Alexander... just go back to bed

The popular children's story of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day comes to the Cyrano's Theatre Company stage in a musical version by Judith Viorst and Shelly Markham. Nathan M. Swan (Alexander) doesn't get as far as Australia, but makes his way, along with Director Janet Stoneburner, to the KSKA studios this week to talk about how his day is going. "Alexander" runs November 28th through December 22nd.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Nathan M. Swan , "Alexander" Cyrano's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

, "Alexander" Cyrano's Janet Stoneburner, Director, Cyrano's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 21st, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

