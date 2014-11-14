Premature Birth: Costs and Prevention
Premature birth increases an infant’s risk of several dangerous and costly medical problems. It can also be emotionally difficult for families. On the next Line One, we'll discuss premature birth - its causes, treatment, prevention and emotional and economic costs with Samantha and Rob Oslund and Dr. Matt Hirschfeld of March of Dimes.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUEST:
- Debbie Golden, March of Dimes
- Matt Hirschfeld, MD, program services chair and board member for March of Dimes, Alaska
- Missy Payne, parent of premature baby delivered at 25 weeks
LINKS:
- Anchorage March of Dimes
- March of Dimes website on prematurity awareness and a short video on the topic
- March of Dimes: 3-minute video on the costs of premature birth
- CDC website on premature birth
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 17, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 17, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
