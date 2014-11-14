Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan: State of the City Address

Anchorage mayor Dan Sullivan delivers his annual State of the City address at an Anchorage Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Hear about public safety, retail expansion, the city's waterfront plans and more.

Listen now:

SPEAKER





Dan Sullivan, mayor of Anchorage

The Mayor's office has a video version of Sullivan's State of the City address available online here:

Anchorage 2014 State of the City from Mayor Sullivan on Vimeo.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, November 18, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 18, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Monday, November 3, at the Dena'ina Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



